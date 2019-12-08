Peloton Wife Actress Breaks Silence on Working With Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin

The actress best-known now as “Peloton Girl” has broken her silence after being hired to promote Ryan Reynolds‘s Aviation gin. The actress, Monica Ruiz, appeared in the now-infamous Peloton commercial that’s been compared to an episode of Black Mirror. She released a statement through her talent agency, LA Talent: “I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with. Although I’m an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I’m terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement.

“When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation. I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do.”

The Peloton commercial follows a woman who receives a Peloton exercise bike from her husband for Christmas. It then follows her progress as she uses her bike throughout the year. Some viewers found the commercial creepy, saw the husband as a controlling abuser, and felt the ad was sexist. The company’s stock dropped $1.6 billion following the backlash.

The Aviation Gin ad seems to be a continuation of the wife’s story. She’s out with friends and uses Aviation Gin to toast to “new beginnings,” even as one of her friends notices how great she looks.

The actor who played the husband in the commercial, Sean Hunter, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his experience. “People turned down a pretty dark path and it turned into a nasty thing,” he said. “Once something goes viral, and it turns viral, people jump on that negative bandwagon and start to create any dialogue they want.”

Reynolds, meanwhile, has been busy promoting new projects. The actor appeared at CCXP in Brazil and is promoting 6 Underground, his new Netflix film directed by Michael Bay. In the film, six individuals from all around the globe who are the best at what they do are chosen not only for their skill but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. Fans also saw the new trailer for Free Guy, a comedic film about a video game NPC who goes rogue.

