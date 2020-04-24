Penny Dreadful: City of Angels Series Premiere Released Early on YouTube

Showtime is taking TV fans back into the chilling world of Penny Dreadful this Sunday night, with the premiere of the franchise's first spinoff series, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. The Penny Dreadful faithful have been waiting quite a while to see what the Los Angeles-set series would have in store, but the wait is finally over, and a little earlier than expected. While the first episode of City of Angels isn't airing on Showtime until Sunday night, the premium network has released it online early, free to watch with or without a subscription.

Released Friday morning, the series premiere of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is now available for free on YouTube for all to watch. The episode is live on the Penny Dreadful YouTube channel, and you can find it at the top of the page.

This gives everyone a chance to try out the new series without signing up for a Showtime subscription, but there is a catch. Showtime is a premium cable network, so its programs often contain adult themes or content. This version streaming on YouTube has been edited to fit the website's guidelines. If you want to watch the original, unedited version of the episode, you'll need to go watch on Showtime.

Fortunately for Showtime subscribers, the premiere is also available on Showtime NOW, shown just as it will be on the network Sunday night.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is set in 1938 Los Angeles, a completely different place and time than the Victorian era England, where the original series took place. If follows the story of new police detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) as they investigate a shocking murder. The duo become involved with forces that are far out of their control.

The spinoff series comes from original Penny Dreadful writer, creator, and executive producer John Logan. Natalie Dormer stars in City of Angels alongside Nathan Lane, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishe, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, and Johnathan Nieves. The first season of the series will consist of 10 episodes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.