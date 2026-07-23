Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Teaser Confirms Premiere Date, and the Story Never Seen in Live-Action

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 is officially underway, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 got a teaser that confirmed its premiere date — and spotlighted the story that has yet to make its way to the screen. Although Percy Jackson‘s second season just ended back in January, the Disney+ series is already returning for its next outing later this year. And the series’ SDCC panel on Thursday brought exciting updates on that front, giving fans a good idea of when to expect the next chapter…and what it will entail.

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The just-released teaser confirms that Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 will debut on November 20, 2026. It also presents our titular hero with some seriously big stakes. The footage shows him holding “the weight” of “the Titan’s Curse“: the sky. While Walker Scobell’s hero does this, a voiceover says, “It was my choice to hold the weight, the Titan’s Curse. I knew the risk. But if I needed to sacrifice myself to save the world, to save my friends, was it really a choice?”

The concept of the Titan’s Curse — which sees the Titan Atlas forced to hold up the weight of the sky — becomes a crucial element of Percy’s next adventure, so it’s no surprise it’s featured in the footage. It’s a weight someone Percy loves may be forced to bear, unless he takes that burden upon himself. Clearly, that’s something he’s willing to do, though such a fate doesn’t bode well for the young hero.

Watch the new teaser for Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 below:

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Other than Percy’s looming predicament with the Titan’s Curse, the teaser doesn’t tell us much about the new characters and plot points of Season 3. However, the exclusive photos released via Entertainment Weekly hint at more tensions between Percy and Thalia. Per Variety, the third season’s opening was also screened for SDCC attendees, and it sees Thalia and Percy fighting monsters, then joining Annabeth in an effort to help two demigods. Based on the book, we can assume she’s talking about the Di Angelo siblings. Needless to say, SDCC just gave Percy Jackson fans a lot to look forward to.

With Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3, the Disney+ Show Will Overtake the Original Adaptations

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Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3’s first footage and premiere date is exciting for numerous reasons, but perhaps the biggest is that the Disney+ show is finally passing the prior adaptations. Only two Percy Jackson movies were made before the 2010s series was dropped. The Titan’s Curse marks the halfway point of Rick Riordan’s source material and the point where the show officially overtakes the initial adaptations. That’s an exciting prospect, as we’ll get to see a Percy Jackson story that’s never been brought to the screen. And although it’s hard to tell from the images and short teaser alone, it seems like the series will do it justice. It certainly captures the weight of Percy’s latest struggle, and the show hasn’t let us down yet.

Scobell also told The Direct back in January that this will be the “most book-accurate season we’ve had yet,” a sentiment he echoed again at the SDCC panel. This will no doubt appeal to fans of Riordan’s work, especially given how controversial the film adaptations were. With big stakes on the horizon and an official release date, they’ll want to mark their calendars. Between The Rings of Power Season 3 and Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3, November is going to be a great month for fantasy fans. And they’re getting fed at SDCC this year.

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