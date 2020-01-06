Pierce Brosnan Has the Internet Thinking He’s Colonel Sanders at the Golden Globes

Strange times at the Golden Globes tonight as Pierce Brosnan stepped up to the stage to introduce his sons as the show’s ambassadors. Some fans watching at home probably got the same feeling, “I could totally go for some chicken right now.” That is probably because the actor looked a lot like Colonel Sanders of KFC fame standing up there. Now, it wasn’t a complete one-to-one thing as his suit was all black, but layered in a way that resembles how the restaurant founder wore those very light suits. Dylan and Paris, his boys, are probably used to the look at home, but for a lot of the viewers, it was honestly a lot to take in. They talked about doing their part as the night centered around environmental concerns as well as political causes. But, the moment was absolutely bizarre because of their dad’s facial hair.

So, everyone understandably freaked out about the change. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek in attendance also made many people online wonder about Brosnan’s old role as James Bond. A lot of things are ready to be shaken up in No Time to Die. It looks like Lashana Lynch will get to suit up as a spy in the latest film and that’s something the former Bond anticipated last year.

Pierce Brosnan is the new KFC spokesperson. Classy! pic.twitter.com/MNakKQIO5M — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 6, 2020

“Yes,” the actor began. “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting. I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch.”

It sounds like he knows the producers on the project pretty well because Barbara Broccoli told the press in 2018 that Bond is male. “He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

So, that sounds like a no-go on that any time soon. But, maybe there’s some space for the former Bond, at least if he doesn’t bring along that suit.

