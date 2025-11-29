Popular Star Trek Actor Discusses Returning for New Spinoff 21 Years After The Original’s Cancellation

Talk has already started about the new chapter for Star Trek, with pitches for Star Trek: United and Star Trek: Legacy already garnering plenty of buzz. Star Trek: United proposes a new story for the first Captain of the Enterprise, Captain Jonathan Archer, decades after the end of Enterprise. Put together as a thriller with political undertones, Michael Sussman and Scott Bakula, who played Archer, are developing Star Trek: United, and there is someone they’re very keen on bringing back for this particular show.

And just who is it that they’re hoping will return? Todd Stashwick, also known as both the Vulcan, Talok, from Enterprise, and Liam Shaw in Star Trek: Picard. Speaking with TrekMovie after his most recent panel at Creation Entertainment’s ST: CHI Trek to Chicago, Stashwick gave fans a glimpse into what he would be most interested in doing should he come back to Star Trek, for either Legacy or United. “You know what, I’m not going to pick because I don’t know what the world has in store for me. And why not both? I’ve already done both in the universe; I can do both again. So to the gods of Skydance and Paramount, let’s maybe make United. If they’re not going to make Legacy right now, let’s make United.”

Would Stashwick Really Return?

When asked about what Michael Sussman had said about Bakula and Stashwick being the two people he was set on bringing back for United, the follow-up to Enterprise, Stashwick said, “I would absolutely love to return to play Talok, after 20 years. How crazy would that be, that the next project that I did in Star Trek wouldn’t be Shaw, it would be from Enterprise? I’d be happy to return, as would my health and pension. So would love to go back to work.” Stashwick’s favorite thing about his first run on Star Trek? “I loved it. I had a laugh. And my friend Kara Zediker played T’Pau. So I was hanging out with my friend all day. And I got to have pointed ears and be on Vulcan and fight with a lirpa. It was a great experience.”

And when asked about his thoughts on controversial character Liam Shaw and his redemption arc, Stashwich stated, “It’s not a redemption arc, my friend. It’s character growth. Redemption means he was a bad person who learned a lesson and became a good person. He was always a good person trying to protect his people. He just was a bit disrespectful in his way. Because he wasn’t wrong about all this stuff with Picard and all those guys.”

