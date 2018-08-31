‘Preacher’ Season Finale Showed a Nazi Wearing a MAGA Hat

The season finale of AMC’s Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg-produced Preacher depicted a character clad in a Nazi uniform and sporting an unmistakable ‘Make America Great Again’ hat made popular by President Donald Trump, incensing some viewers on social media.

On Preacher @PreacherAMC yesterday, one of the NAZI soldier was wearing a Make America Great Again MAGA cap. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r4TBCs9PNv — 🎀 Chioma 🎀 (@chummzzy) August 27, 2018

A scene from Sunday’s finale saw characters step from behind a Nazi-branded tank while wearing the uniforms, with a shot revealing one of the Nazis wearing the red MAGA ball cap.

Rogen, who developed and produces Preacher with Goldberg and Sam Catlin, is openly critical of President Trump, and repeatedly messaged son Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter to “remind him his father is a sexual predator” and to inquire if Trump Jr. would ask his father to resign from the presidency. Catlin scripted and directed the just-aired Season Three finale.

The episode, which sees Tulip O’Hare (Ruth Negga) battle hell and Nazis, drew mixed reaction on Twitter over its inclusion of the MAGA hat-wearing Nazi. Some viewers praised the episode while others criticized the move as “political bullsh-t.”

“Tonight’s episode of #Preacher has Tulip fighting Nazi soldiers, with one of them wearing a red MAGA cap,” wrote Twitter user @Ellak96. “Good sh-t, writers.”

“Why does Hollywood have to ruin everything?” wrote @samantha3050. “You’re a d-ck Seth Rogen.”

“Say goodbye to your preacher show since you couldn’t keep your politics out of it. #boycottpreacher,” @studiomenswear2 wrote in response to a tweet published by Rogen advertising the season finale.

“I like the show Seth but could you try not to insert politics into it,” @NtheMike wrote in reply to the same tweet. “This nation is divided enough and the idea that Trump supporters are Nazis just shows how some people feel the need to label other people or put them in categories. If that’s how [you] feel then take the high road.”

“Watching the chuds come absolutely unglued over art imitating life with a Nazi wearing a maga hat in the Preacher season finale is almost as entertaining as the finale itself,” wrote @postbuttwave.

The season ended with Hitler becoming the new Satan. AMC has yet to officially announce a Season Four, but a fourth season is expected following fifth season renewals for Better Call Saul and Fear The Walking Dead.

