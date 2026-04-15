Prime Video’s Hit Fantasy Series Reveals Trailer for Final Episode After 3 Year Wait (And Huge Controversy)

The streaming era of TV has conditioned fans to expect long waits for some of their favorite shows to return. It’s why recent hits like Daredevil: Born Again and The Pitt have lit a fire under some because of their commitment to annual releases, disregarding the relatively recent creation that is two-year waits between episodes. Sometimes these delays cannot be helped, due to talent strikes like in 2023 that delayed countless projects, and sometimes the delay occurs because of behind-the-scenes issues that drastically change the plans for the show and the story it’s telling, like Prime Video’s hit fantasy series, Good Omens.

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Today, Prime Video has confirmed that the 90-minute series finale of Good Omens, just one episode of the series, will be released on Wednesday, May 13, releasing a new trailer for the last chapter in the show as well. The new trailer reveals what fans can expect from the conclusion of the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s original novel, but also arrives almost three years after the Season 2 ending and following major controversy with Gaiman himself. It begs the question, will the end be worth the wait? Or something fans even want to see?

Good Omens Series Finale Trailer Reveals The End

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The Good Omens series finale will pick up after the conclusion of Season 2, with the friendship of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) still fractured af ter the former accepted the offer to return to Heaven. Now, though, he’s been given the job of overseeing the Second Coming, but an undertaking of that size leads to all-new problems, of course, like losing track of where Jesus himself is at. As a result, the pair will have to confront their issues head-on and team up to not only face their personal demons but real ones too.

In addition to Sheen and Tennant returning as their characters, the Good Omens series finale will bring back Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron, while also adding Bilal Hasna as Jesus. Rachel Talalay directs the finale.

Though originally renewed for another full season, Good Omens was forced to pull the plug on its original plans following sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman. After the news broke, it was announced that Gaiman would depart the show (one of several projects that were affected by the news) and that the initial six-episode order that had been given would be condensed. Instead of six full hours to end the story, now Good Omens only has a 90-minute movie to conclude it all.

Plans for a Good Omens adaptation have been in the works since the series was initially published back in 1990, with plans for sequel novels largely skipped due to the death of Pratchett. Given the nature of the accusations against Gaiman, though no charges have been brought up, and the lawsuit filed against him was dismissed (US courts determined it would be better for the plaintiff to file charges in New Zealand, where the alleged crime occurred), some fans may not be interested in seeing how the story ends, despite his limited involvement. It’s also very possible that the upcoming Good Omens 3 may be the last Neil Gaiman adaptation for some time, maybe ever.