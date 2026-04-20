Prime Video’s Perfect BoJack Horseman Replacement Just Premiered (& You Can Watch All 8 Episodes Now)

If you’ve been feeling the void left behind by the dark, irreverent humor of the critically acclaimed Bojack Horseman, Netflix‘s first animated series, which ended in 2020, then Prime Video has a new comedy show just for you. And this new show just happens to come from the mind of Aubrey Plaza, alongside her ex, Joe Wengert, the co-creator of the series. And even better news, it airs today.

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Kevin, the newest animated series from Prime Video, centers around the titular Kevin the cat, who was adopted by Plaza and Wengert from “a mob family.” It stars Jason Schwartzman as the voice of Kevin, a spoiled cat who ends up running away to live in an animal rescue in Queens after his humans unexpectedly split up. Before he gets there, though, he has to rough it on the streets first. But once he makes it, he bonds with a local band of misfit animals, voiced by Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, and Aparna Nancherla.

Does Kevin Have 9 Lives?

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So far, critics are split. And while only early reviews have started trickling in, it’s inconclusive whether Kevin can hope to live up to the anthropomorphic legacy left behind by BoJack Horseman. Nick Bythrow of Screen Rant says, “Though it’s only eight episodes in length, Kevin is a memorable and fun addition to Prime Video’s animation catalog.” Though Clint Worthington of RogerEbert disagrees, saying, “Unfortunately, by the end of the first season’s eight episodes, you’ll find yourself wanting the show to be put to sleep.”

So it really is anyone’s guess as to how successful Kevin is actually going to be. But the premise, at least, seems promising. As well as the cast of guest stars, which includes names like Quinta Brunson, Charles Melton, Addison Rae, Tig Notaro, Nicole Byer, Patti LuPone, Debby Ryan, and Cary Elwes. And as for pitching the series, Plaza said it was reminiscent of an “acid trip.” Speaking on The View, she said, “Pitching the show was a really full-circle, crazy moment. Because I was 19 when I met Joe. It kind of felt cathartic in a way, kind of like couples therapy, but 20 years later, in front of Amazon, Netflix and everyone. And we’re not a couple. But yeah, it’s crazy because that’s actually what our cat looked like, Kevin. That is our cat. So, this is like an acid trip for me. A lot going on for me.”

Are you looking forward to Kevin and the wacky antics sure to be present in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.