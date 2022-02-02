Discovery+ Delivering Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games Ahead of the Big Game

We’re just a few weeks away from the “Big Game,” which some people would consider to be the Super Bowl, while others will say it is discovery+ and Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl event. The celebration gets bigger and better every year, adding in additional programs and specials to celebrate animals, which includes the upcoming debut of Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games. As fans wait for the official event to kick off, you’ll be able to check out the competitive series in which trainers and their dogs compete to win a hefty donation to their favorite charity. Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games premieres on discovery+ on February 3rd.

Per press release, “While it may be cold outside, the spirit of competition is about to get hot! In an all-new special, Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, streaming exclusively on discovery+ on Thursday, February 3rd, five extraordinary teams of trainers and their dogs face off against each other to see who will be named the top canine athlete in a dazzling combo of dog-friendly winter games. Returning as host is actress and comedian Kym Whitley alongside a panel of judges, including 2014 Olympic silver-medalist Gus Kenworthy, who will determine which team will be awarded bronze, silver, and gold based on technique, presentation, and unparalleled skill set.

“In Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games, the competition is filled with high-stakes drama as each team competes in three rounds: The Freestyle Challenge, Trick Tails, and The Agility Showdown. Each round will have increasing competition and challenges that include a series of show-stopping trick combinations and an epic round of speed and agility on a winterized obstacle course to truly showcase the best of the best.

“In this epic showdown, audiences will meet contestants Blaze, an Australian Shepherd; Zoey, a Mutt mix; Hanabi, a Husky/Whippit mix; Chablis, a Chihuahua; and Mistricks, a Mutt mix. From here, each pair will be judged for their unique skillset by professional dog trainer Travis Brorsen and international trick dog trainer Sara Carson, who will be joining Gus Kenworthy on the judging panel. The three best teams who move on to the final round will compete for the ultimate top dog prize of $5,000.00 to donate to their favorite animal charity.”

Check out Puppy Bowl Presents: The Winter Games when it premieres on discovery+ on February 3rd.

