American Psycho Director's New Quibi Series The Expecting Trailer Released

There's no better time of the year to immerse yourself in horrifying fictional stories, with Quibi launching the all-new series The Expecting on the platform today, which also earned the new trailer you can see above. Since its launch, Quibi has been delivering subscribers a number of frightening tales, all being told in consumable 10-minute installments, with this new series being helmed by American Psycho director Mary Harron. Not only does the new series have exciting talent behind the camera, but it stars a number of exciting performers as well. Check out the above trailer for the series and see new installments every weekday up until its finale on October 15th.

In the series, "When a down-on-her-luck waitress suffers disturbing effects from her pregnancy, she embarks on a dark journey to uncover the potential conspiracy surrounding it."

The Expecting stars AnnaSophia Robb, Rory Culkin, Mira Sorvino, Hannah Murray, and Michael Gaston.

This is only one of Quibi's unsettling offerings, as it will be debuting multiple creepy projects throughout October. Check out more of Quibi's October offerings below:

50 States of Fright - New episodes available weekly

In an expanding travelogue of terror, Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright explores stories based on urban legends from Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, and Washington, taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Last Looks - October 12th

Narrated and executive produced by Dakota Fanning, Last Looks investigates the real crimes that have shaken the fashion industry. Featuring in-depth interviews, evocative recreations, and immersive timelines, Last Looks charts the sequence of events that led to the crime, and explores each scandal’s impact on society and culture.

Murder Unboxed - October 19th

What do a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder? Quibi’s new true crime series, Murder Unboxed, reveals the connections by dusting off the boxes of evidence from outlandish and real-life murder cases. Mimicking the style of popular online “unboxing” videos, each episode takes a new case and introduces seemingly unrelated evidence - one item at a time. Through interviews with the actual investigators, prosecutors, and witnesses of each case, along with stylized recreations, the crazy story of how these random items came together to solve the crime unfolds. Full of twists, turns, and red herrings, each case plays out like a game of “Clue,” a real whodunit that has viewers playing along and guessing until the very end.

Check out the first episode of The Expecting on Quibi now.

