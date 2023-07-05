Reptile Royalty Trailer Released by Roku (Exclusive)

Over the past 30 years, Jay Brewer has built a reptile empire. Between launching the internet's first reptile-adjacent e-commerce website and running Fountain Valley's Reptile Zoo, Brewer's been able to gain millions of followers across social media. Now, the digital media sensation is getting his own television show in the form of Reptile Royalty, an unscripted series debuting on Roku in late July.

ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at the trailer for the series, giving a viewers a taste of what to expect from the show. See the teaser for yourself above!

Though it has a name largely inspired by Netflix's breakout hit Tiger King, Reptile Royalty carries a tone far from that of its Netflix counterpart. Instead of the true crime undertones, Reptile Royalty watches much more as an unscripted reality series than a documentary.

The first season of the show will run for six episodes, which were produced by Shawn Witt, Tom Cohen-Laurie, Mark Efman, Richard J. Green, and Kelvin Parker for ITV America's Leftfield Pictures. Reptile Royalty was one of three adventure shows picked up by Roku earlier this year. The other two unscripted shows are Fight to Survive, a survival-in-the-wilderness style show, and UFO Cowboys, which follows a group of ranchers that have dubbed themselves the Cowboy Sky Watchers. Both Fight to Survive and UFO Cowboys are set to debut on the Roku Channel with eight episodes each.

Roku's official synopsis for the series reads, "Running the world-renowned Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California is a never-ending adventure for social media sensation Jay Brewer and his team. Encounter one scale-covered tale after the next, as Brewer cares for over 600 of the rarest and exotic reptiles on Earth alongside his daughters and fearless fellow animal lovers. Get an all-access pass to the famous zoo, jam-packed with laugh-out-loud adventure and unavoidable chaos."