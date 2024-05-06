Young Sheldon Finale: Check Out Your First Look at Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik's Return

CBS has released a first look at Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Fowler in the upcoming series finale to Young Sheldon. This will be the first on-camera appearance of the two since the end of The Big Bang Theory, giving fans an exciting rush of nostalgia as the prequel runs its course (and sets up a planned spinoff for Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan), Sheldon's brother, who will get his own spinoff, along with his wife-to-be Mandy (Emily Osment). Parsons has served as an executive producer throughout Young Sheldon's run, and fans have long wondered whether the timeline of the prequel series would ever link up with the story of The Big Bang Theory. Bialik, of course, has been very busy for the last few years, serving as the host for special episodes of Jeopardy! as well as her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat.

Parsons has served as the series' narrator for its entire run -- and you can see another image, which seems to show him wrapping up the narration, at this link. In the photo, he's smiling and about to close his laptop. The characters of Sheldon and Amy have had a number of off-camera "reunions" during the course of Young Sheldon's run. In season four, they made a voice cameo, which confirmed that they had a son named Leonard. In season five, they had a short argument about the history of jealousy -- something that was thematically tied to the story of the episode, and which reminded fans that both Cooper spouses had won a Nobel Prize by the time their son graduated high school.

You can see the first look at Parsons and Bialik (courtesy TheWrap), below.

(Photo: Bill Inoshita / 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. )

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, when discussing the end of the series. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," said executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we're excited to share this final season with you."

Lorre, who has created or produced some of the most popular sitcoms of the last 25 years, is also wrapping up Bob Hearts Abishola, a sitcom starring Mike and Molly's Billy Gardell alongside Folake Olowofoyeku, next Monday.