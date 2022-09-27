Resident Alien Star Alan Tudyk Reveals Good News for Season 3 Plans

Back in July, SYFY announced that it had renewed the hit series Resident Alien for a third season and now, series star Alan Tudyk is teasing some good news for fans. Tudyk told Screen Rant that the third season of the series could start filming as early as January — right when the weather starts to get cold where the series shoots in Vancouver.

"Yeah, we still have a little time," Tudyk said. "It'll be January, but it's coming up. Right when it gets cold in Vancouver and the rain is the thickest, is the heaviest and the most unceasing. But I'll be good. Vancouver is just a beautiful place I love, you kind of get used to the rain in a way that I never thought was possible. You just kind of stopped noticing, that's great."

Based on the comic series by Peter Hogan and Stephen Parkhouse, "Resident Alien follows Harry, an alien played by Tudyk that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life ... but things get a bit rocky when he's roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: "Are human beings worth saving?" and "Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?"

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal's President of Scripted Content, said back when the series got picked up for its second season. "A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch perfect, and a team of producers, cast and crew who were all striving to do something great. The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry's very particular perspective on humans."

