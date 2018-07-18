These ‘Rick and Morty’ Chia Pets Will Replace Your Plumbus

Rick and Morty fan now grow their obsession out on NECA Toys’ new Chia pets.

NECA Toys produces action figures from many sci-fi and horror favorites, and these days Rick and Morty is one of the biggest properties in the genre. According to a report by Nerdist, the company purchased Chia Pets last year, opening up a whole new world of collectible vegetation.

Chia versions of both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith are awaiting licensing approval, though it seems like a no-brainer for everyone involved. Just about everything the series has touched has turned to gold, and these plant figures are just the right combination of bizarre and hilarious for the show.

It would be cool enough to see what the Rick and Morty from the Chia dimension would look like on your shelf, but if they get approved, a whole host of other Chia Pets could follow. An obvious next step would be a statue of Pickle Rick who turns green over time. After that, we can cross our fingers for fan-favorites like Mr. Poopy Butthole, Krombopulos Michael and maybe even Noob Noob.

Meanwhile, NECA has brought the best of what they got to market already. Fans of Stranger Things can grow out a shaggy green mane under Dustin’s hat, and the Predator somehow looks less threatening in Chia camouflage. The company has also created a statue of Slimer from Ghostbusters, Gizmo from Gremlins and Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy. This last one, of course, is not likely to grow at the same rate he does on screen.

The new line brings some new life to the quirky planters that previously consisted mainly of former presidents with leaves for hair. With any luck, NECA Toys will help a few horror fanatics realize an undiscovered green thumb.

Around the same time they picked up Chia Pets, NECA bought The Clapper outright as well. The product is an infomercial classic that allows one to turn electrical outlets on and off with the clap of a hand. It is unclear how the company plans to re-brand this hands free switch. Many assumed it was just a sign that sects of the horror fandom are aging, and NECA wants to be the first to cater to their needs.

Still, the acquisition opens up the possibility for a creative line of “scary” switches — perhaps some that can be activated by shrieks of terror rather than boring old claps.