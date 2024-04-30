Eight Pokemon Seasons Are Finally Streaming Again

It's official! Pokemon just got even easier to watch, and we have the team at Hoopla to thank. Not long ago, the digital library service announced it has partnered with The Pokemon Company on an anime deal, and it will allow users to watch some classic seasons of the Pokemon anime.

The report confirms Hoopla Digital, an all-in-one media app tied to public libraries, has negotiated a deal to stream eight seasons of Pokemon. To be specific, seasons 6-13 will be available to binge on Hoopla Digital. All users need is access to the app's new BingePass and they will be able to check out the seasons at will.

"We're seeing a growing interest in animated and cartoon content with an impressive 22% year-over-year increase in television content borrowed in the genre across the hoopla platform," Jeff Jankowski, the founder of Hoopla, shared. "As animated content continues to gain popularity in American pop culture, we're happy to partner with Pokemon and support libraries with an expanded selection as they meet the evolving content needs of today's patrons."

Of course, this update is a treasure to fans of the Pokemon anime in the wake of a recent loss. If you will remember, the Pokemon TV app closed operations earlier this year. The app's demise was not that surprising given its outdated interface, but even so, it was a haven for classic Pokemon seasons. When Pokemon TV shut down, watching the anime's previous seasons became nearly impossible, but not Hoopla Digital is here to help! All you need is a library card to gain access to the growing app, and before you know it, you will be binging Pokemon with the rest of them.

