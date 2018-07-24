‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Deletes Twitter After Controversial Video Resurfaces
Dan Harmon, creator of NBC's Community and co-creator of irreverent Adult Swim cartoon Rick and Morty, has deleted his Twitter account after coming under fire over a resurfaced 2009 pilot where he rapes a baby doll.
"Daryl," a five-minute comedy pilot, stars Harmon in a parodic spin on Showtime serial killer drama Dexter. In the scene, Harmon's character enters through a window, removes his pants, and while half-naked, rubs his genitals against a baby doll on a couch.
Harmon described the character as "a baby rapist with a heart of gold" and prefaced the video with a warning, dubbing its content "controversial."
"Originally made with Showtime, Dan Harmon presents a groundbreaking new show about the darker side of therapy," reads the video description on Channel 101, an alternative website co-founded by Harmon, where the skit was posted in 2009.
"Daryl" resurfaced during Harmon's time at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, which Harmon attended with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Harmon's video has since been called out on social media for its depiction of child rape.
After Harmon deleted his Twitter account in response to the controversy, emerging social media reactions are mixed: some Twitter users have condemned the comedy writer while others have taken to Harmon's defense, noting the Rick and Morty co-creator is well-known for his edgy and offensive humor.
The backlash comes just days after Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director James Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios parent company Disney, when Gunn's own social media history — including multiple tweets about pedophilia, rape, and other abuses — resurfaced during Comic-Con weekend.
“Stop Making Rape Jokes”
Oh jeez why is Dan Harmon trending? *checks* *sighs* *rubs face with hands* if men could like maybe stop making r*pe jokes that would be super double A plus plus good there are like a MILLION other topics out there— Hägen Dïrge Is Comin' to a TF Nation Near You (@tainkirrahe) July 23, 2018
All these sad deranged Rick and Morty fans trying to defend Dan Harmon. Y I K E S— LMP (@lmpisgay) July 23, 2018
“Losing Rick and Morty”
Good to know we will be losing Rick and Morty. That was sarcasm and I'm pissed we might be losing this show.
Why? Look up "Dan Harmon baby video."— Cade (@CadeMacemore) July 23, 2018
In my honest opinion Dan Harmon shouldn’t be fired or let go or anything... he didn’t actually rape anybody LOL— ً (@MaliksIntellect) July 23, 2018
#DanHarmon shouldn't be fired for a shitty rape joke in an old tweet, he doesn't work for Disney or create children's media. You might not personally like him or wish to watch his work but that's your choice. It's not firing worthy. #RickandMorty @adultswim— Taki (@takinekov) July 23, 2018
“Maybe People That Create Things...”
so everyone is going to act offended now that it's popular, but just gonna forget this guy?? #sheeple #saveharmon #danharmon #saverickandmorty pic.twitter.com/s8BO3YzvYW— Harvey Lynn Burger (@tex02p) July 23, 2018
Why are people so surprised about that Dan Harmon video... pic.twitter.com/xp0F8LjmDF— Cyber Colt (@ctcman123) July 23, 2018
“A Clear Difference”
These ppl supposedly care about free speech but are happy to weaponize morality to hurt ppl they don't like. And the left is falling for it.
You don't have to find the jokes funny/appropriate. But I implore you to not make a false equivalence b/t a bad joke & legitimate beliefs— Amy Big-Whoop M. (@McGani) July 23, 2018
So people are trying to make Dan Harmon the next person to go down…you guys do realize that #RickandMorty also started out with a Channel 101 short where Doc asks Mharti to lick his balls, yes? Adult Swim knew this when the show was ordered. Nothing should happen— Scott S, Thanos Averter (@DigiRanger1994) July 23, 2018
These guys sharing these tweets don’t give a FUCK about the content or any moral compass. They’re just trying to take people down. Don’t fall for it.— CJ: Quarter Life Crisis Edition (@CJBamert) July 23, 2018
“Dark Humor”
not even gonna quote the dan harmon thing because the content described is vile but i’m really tired of what grown men *think* is dark humour— ikra (@dunwaIl) July 23, 2018
Bruh ??♂️ Dan Harmon who created “Rick & Morty” is a creep forreal... buddy ass actually made a whole video about raping babies 8 years ago. I stopped watching the video after a minute, fuck a context I’m good— Gordo from the Crew (@ReyGordo_) July 23, 2018
Bro wtf is going on today, R Kelly releasing a 19 minute confession track and Dan Harmon from ‘Rick and Morty’ going viral for terrible Pedo-Skits ?— Cozy God (@brashual) July 23, 2018
If you're trying to normalize what Dan Harmon did and try to write it off as "comedy" you're a fucking sick ass individual.— Ed (@_SayItAintMesk) July 23, 2018
I saw the Dan harmon video and guess what, it's funny. When those who are most easily offended decide what is offensive we are in trouble.— Jim Vicious (@JimViciousSCL) July 23, 2018
Don't watch the Dan Harmon video unless you enjoy almost throwing up. If you enjoy that, das gross.— InuitInua (@InuitInua) July 23, 2018
“To Prove a Point”
It's gross but it's literally a skit. It's a Channel 101 skit. Why are you guys trying to get Rick and Morty cancelled because of an old skit. What is with this digging up old bad jokes and passing it off as their actual beliefs mentality.— Joelrat ? (@JoelratResort) July 23, 2018
he's making fun of Dexter but replacing murder with molesting to prove a point that Showtime's shows are needlessly edgy that's all it is— Joelrat ? (@JoelratResort) July 23, 2018
“That Guy Can’t Come Back”
Can we stop punishing people for things they said a decade ago? There's a line of course, but a joke, regardless of how funny it is, is still a joke and although we don't think about it, the world was very different 10 years ago. First James Gunn, now Dan Harmon, this is crazy— Temporal Enigma (@TheOneRealNigma) July 23, 2018
Dan Harmon, creator of "Rick and Morty" just deleted his Twitter. I can only think it's because of what happened with James Gunn— ZombieProphet (@GIFsByZP) July 22, 2018
Like it’s ABUNDANTLY clear that this is motivated purely by a hatred for left-leaning comedians.— In The BIG MOOD For Love (@blackminkus) July 23, 2018
The outrage-heavy Internet's inability to discern comedic parody and satire from "that guy's DEFINITELY a pedophile" is a touch, uh, concerning? They popped Dan Harmon for one of his Channel 101 videos, how long before they hit Donald Glover for "Bro Rape"?— Derek (@deathinkosovo) July 23, 2018
This news on #DanHarmon really brings to mind the question of what's to happen to #RickandMorty.
Do you separate the art from the artist?
Is it OK if Rick&Morty got a new director? Or would people prefer the show to be cancelled all together? Because that guy can't come back.— Winona Peace (@TheRealWinona) July 23, 2018
this dan harmon thing isn't like shocking but its still so much fucking worse then james gunn, but like it doesn't make it any better im just shocked these things were so old and they're just coming out— evelyn ? (@umbrawtch) July 23, 2018
People are acting like Dan Harmon actually molested a baby— Dexxterexx (@Dexxterexx_Off) July 23, 2018
The whole joke is to see how far Dan Harmon can go. Thats literally every Channel 101 show. And it's also from 2009. People need to fcuking get over themselves. This videos not disgusting, the people getting upset about it are. https://t.co/uBgq4Eip7C— Mr. Syrup Foddy (@YellowSyrup) July 23, 2018
The video being ten years old tells me that Dan Harmon has been making jokes about kids being sexually abused for over ten years. That's something I'm uncomfortable with.— Beck With A Madness (@happyapplecider) July 23, 2018
The fan-favorite Rick and Morty was renewed in May for 70 more episodes.