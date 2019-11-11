Rick and Morty Season 4 Premiere Introduces a New Version of Evil Morty

The new season of Rick and Morty is finally hear, and after setting up the rise of Evil Morty, the resurrection of Birdperson, and the possibility that Beth may or may not be a clone programmed to be a happy mom and wife, you might think that the newest episode in years would be paying off some of these major storylines. Well, you’d be wrong, because this is Rick and Morty! And they don’t care about your long-running theories about the ongoing storylines. But don’t worry, we do get another evil Morty in the mix, but it’s not what you would expect.

After the beginning of the episode resulted in the unceremonious death of Rick, fans shouldn’t be surprised to learn that he had resurrection protocols in place, and when those initial plans fell through there was a failsafe that made sure his consciousness survived.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It wasn’t pretty, but Rick was revived in clone bodies from various of his parallel counterparts, showing up in different universes in that version’s own clone failsafe. Basically, Rick hacked his alternate version’s own resurrection programs, meaning that he was consistently reborn in a parallel reality where another Rick was waiting for him.

Unfortunately, he was born in a fascist regime where another Evil (Fascist) Morty came across his schemes, but because of that reality’s Rick being sympathetic to the democratic cause, Evil (Fascist) Morty killed his Rick because he simply wanted to have fun. He then forces Rick to go on an adventure that features classic characters like Mr. Meeseeks and Gearhead, but a coup results in all of them being plunged into the cold, unforgiving abyss of space.

When Rick dies, his mind is rerouted into yet another parallel reality where the people are shrimp — finally giving context to all of those weird Funko POP! figures that were being promoted before the series.

Compared to the other evil Morty, this version never got a chance to make their mark on the multiverse. Evil (Fascist) Morty, we hardly knew ye.

New episodes of Rick and Morty will air on Adult Swim on Sunday nights.