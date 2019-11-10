How to Watch Rick and Morty’s Season 4 Premiere

After a lengthy hiatus and an uproar or two over Szechuan Sauce, Rick and Morty is finally returning to television screens tonight. The genre-bending (and reality-bending) animated series is set to premiere a ten-episode fourth season, over two years after Season 3 initially wrapped. If you’re hoping to make your Sunday nights even more schwifty, here’s what you need to know about when – and how – you can tune in to the Season 4 premiere.

The premiere episode, which will be called “Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Repeat”, will air on Sunday, November 10th at 11:30/10:30 CT. In order to (legally) check out the episode, you will need some sort of access to Adult Swim, but there are a slew of ways to do so. As long as you have a subscription to cable that happens to include Cartoon Network, then you should be able to tune into the episode as its airing. If you’re not near a TV on Sunday night, you can also access the episode by entering your cable information on Adult Swim’s website or mobile app.

If you don’t have access to cable, you can still access the episode through packages on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

For those who would rather wait and binge-watch all of Season 4, you might need to wait a while. It was recently confirmed that Rick and Morty will be available both through Hulu and the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, but that most likely won’t be until the season has wrapped.

ComicBook.com recently confirmed with Adult Swim that the upcoming season will be 10 episodes in length, but will be split up between two parts. Five episodes will be released in 2019 and the other five will be released in 2020, most likely due to a break from December to January for the holiday season.

“We’re super excited that, for the first time ever, we’re locked in, we know what the future is, we have job security,” series co-creator and star Justin Roiland shared in an interview last year. “Harmon is in great spirits, we have a great writer’s room. We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster. We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

“I want to prove it with the first 10 [episodes] of season four — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it’s so easy that we’ll earn additional episodes,” co-creator Dan Harmon said back in 2017. “Because I never got this far on Community. I fell apart in season three of Community and got fired in season four. Now I’m about to do season four of Rick and Morty and want to prove that I’ve grown.”

Rick and Morty will premiere on November 10th on Adult Swim.