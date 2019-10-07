Mr. Poopybutthole Returns in Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer

Adult Swim caught everyone off-guard Sunday night as they announced a release date for the new season of Rick and Morty. Fans also got a chance to see a ton of their favorite characters again in a surprise trailer for the fourth season. One familiar face that people probably didn’t expect to see was Mr. Poopybutthole. The character is commonly associated with the show’s long hiatuses over recent years.

Low and behold, there he is taking some poor person down as they picked the wrong weird yellow being to mess with. Mr. Poopybutthole was standing up on stage before taking that challenger and promptly taking them down with an impressive dismissal with a cane. As we know, the character went back to school and then started a family. But, here he is teaching some sort of class before all the students start trying to fight him with martial arts? If there’s one thing that Rick and Morty has stressed, it is to expect the unexpected.

Q: When is Rick and Morty coming back?

A: Sunday November 10th at 11:30p #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/USxMVU6yiI — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 7, 2019

For those who don’t know, Mr. Poopybutthole was introduced in the episode “Total Rickall.” His agreeable, happy go lucky nature made him a prime target of suspicion as psychic parasites overran the Smith family home. Nobody had any bad memories of the guy, which is easy to believe because of how helpful he could be. Unfortunately, Beth shot him with a laser gun, but that didn’t seem to keep him down. Fans probably have his message from the Season 2 finale etched in their minds as he announced the longest hiatus up until that point.

Fans can put those worries to be as Adult Swim has ordered more than enough episodes to have a steady stream without the long breaks in between. Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland talked about the new deal and how it has improved their creative processes earlier this summer. Both creators are excited to move forward without the uncertainty weighing on them after a batch of episodes.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons 3 and 4 will be the longest and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” Harmon explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again. There were so many things that had to be settled before we even started season 4, and it’s really safe to say — as Justin says — we’re literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Harmon continued, “Not to get anyone’s hopes up, but it is structured into our deal that if we’re going strong and fast there are options to deliver more episodes at a time. Adult Swim can say, ‘These are on time and great. Do you want to do more instead of taking a break?’ And we can then do more. I’d like to see that day. Just knowing it’s possible makes me eager for it. I feel like a naughty boy when I’m late.”

The fourth season of Rick and Morty begins on November 10th at 11:30 pm on Adult Swim.