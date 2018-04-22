‘Riverdale’ Fights Back in “Prisoners” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “Prisoners”, the upcoming nineteenth episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

The title of the episode is ominous enough, potentially hinting that it will have something to do with Hiram Lodge’s plan to open a for-profit prison in Riverdale, however given the terrifying events at Riverdale High’s production of Carrie: The Musical this week, there could be far sinister things going on in the small town as well. You can check out the preview in the video above.

As the preview shows, Riverdale is reeling from not just Midge Klump’s murder, but the return of the Black Hood as well. In the most recent episode of Riverdale, Kevin Keller began receiving threatening notes from someone claiming to be the Black Hood. With the Black Hood having been presumed to have been killed by Sheriff Keller, Kevin didn’t think that it was really the Black Hood behind them though he did give in to the note’s demand that Cheryl Blossom removed from the role of Carrie White. However, when Midge — who had been recast as Carrie — missed her cue it was discovered that she had been murdered and pinned to a set wall with knives and the Black Hood had scrawled a warning around her in blood.

It’s that warning that has everyone edge. The Black Hood indicated that anyone who evaded him last time was due for certain death this time around and that directly includes Archie and Betty. Of course, Betty has more than just the Black Hood to content with. There’s family drama as well. The episode’s official synopsis reveals that “the reveal of a devastating secret leads to a violent showdown between Chic (guest star Hart Denton), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Madchen Amick).” It’s something that Reinhart teased in the show’s recent PaleyFest panel.

“There’s so much that we’re about to find out about this person who is just seemingly an intruder in their home,” Reinhart said. “The mystery of Chic is just beginning to unfold, and it carries through the end of the season. So, there’s a lot, a lot to unveil.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Prisoners” will air on April 25.