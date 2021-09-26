Riverdale’s KJ Apa and Clara Berry Welcome First Child

Riverdale star KJ Apa is officially a dad. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the actor — who is best known for playing Archie Andrews on the hit The CW series — has welcomed a son with his partner, model Clara Berry. Berry broke the news in an Instagram post, which you can check out below, revealing that his name is Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, and that he was born on Thursday, September 23rd. The pair’s pregnancy was first publicly announced in May of this year, via a series of social media posts. Apa and Berry’s relationship first became publicly known in August of 2020.

“Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” Berry’s post reads. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This news comes just a few weeks before the Season 5 finale of Riverdale, which is expected to air in early October. The series will then be returning with its sixth season in mid-November, with Apa expected to return as Archie Andrews.

“It’s nice, honestly, it’s really refreshing,” Apa told Entertainment Weekly of playing the role after the series’ several-year time jump. “Coming back to the season, that was something that I didn’t realize it’d be nice to be able to play, to add that certain level of maturity to the character that wasn’t necessarily there before.”

“Although we are still in Riverdale and we are still tied into the school in certain ways, in the time jump I feel like we had to refresh our audience with a new theme, which is the fact that we’re all a lot older,” Apa continued. “And I feel like that in itself, the fact that we’re all older and a lot of time has passed, no one’s really kept in touch over that six years, it adds a lot more things to play with.”

Riverdale currently airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.