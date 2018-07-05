‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Speaks Out About Her Body Dysmorphia

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart recently talked about her struggles with body dysmorphia, and one particular conversation shows that attacking someone for revealing their struggles and insecurities isn’t a valid approach.

The actress was called out on social media over some quotes in Harper’s Bazaar. The quote reads “Marilyn Monroe was a curvy girl: she had boobs and she didn’t have a 24-inch waist. To me that’s really inspiring and makes me feel like my body can be accepted.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Someone on Twitter then said because Reinhart’s body type is the “industry standard” it is tiring to hear people like her talk about their bodies not being accepted, specifically comparing Reinhart to Gigi Hadid. Reinhart pointed out why that mindset is wrong.

Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are dailing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity- but respect it. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 4, 2018

“My body is not like hers,” Reinhart wrote. “Thought that was quite obvious. Insecurity exists outside the limits of a certain dress size. You’re not helping the problem. Telling someone they don’t deserve to feel insecure because their body is “fine” or “just like” whomever.. is wrong. That’s part of the problem. That’s part of body shaming.”

“I will never understand how someone can be so cowardly as to hide behind their phone and tell a stranger that their feelings are irrelevant and considered “whining,” just because they think you represent some ideal figure or shape,” Reinhart wrote. “I hope this example helps show you a significant problem that’s going on today with young boys and girls. This is why people with mental health issues- depression, eating disorders, body dysmorphia— sometimes don’t get the help they need because they’re shamed into being quiet.”

Reinhart continued, reiterating that just because someone is a smaller size doesn’t mean they don’t struggle with body issues or insecurities.

“Feeling really disheartened by the fact that so many people are saying “you’re skinny so shut up about embracing your body.” As if my body dysmorphia is irrelevant because of how I look to some people. I’m either not curvy enough or not skinny enough to feel insecure. Mental illness gets worse when people say that you don’t have a right to feel the way you do. That’s where we are failing. Do not encourage this behavior. It is destructive. More destructive than you’ll ever realize. You may not understand someone’s insecurity- but respect it.”

The third season of Riverdale will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.