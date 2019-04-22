Luke Perry’s Final ‘Riverdale’ Episode Revealed

Riverdale will air its final episode featuring Luke Perry, "Chapter Fifty-Four: Fear the Reaper," Wednesday, April 24, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed on Twitter Sunday.

"This week's #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted. "As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

Perry, who played Fred Andrews, father to Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa), died in March aged 52 after suffering a massive stroke. Aguirre-Sacasa previously announced the remainder of Riverdale Season 3 would be dedicated to Perry's memory.

The late star was honored by Aguirre-Sacasa and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as "a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family" who "was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

The statement remembered Perry as "a father figure and mentor to the show's young cast" who "infused the set with love and kindness."

"He took care of us all," Perry's co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronice Lodge, wrote in a tribute post shared to Instagram.

"An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom. His presence was healing; he had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set. We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him. Rest in peace, Luke. Although you're no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling."

Perry's final episode of Riverdale premieres Wednesday at 8/7c on The CW. Perry's final film role comes in the Quentin Tarantino-directed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in theaters July 26.

