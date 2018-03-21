Andy Cohen Comes to ‘Riverdale’ in New “Primary Colors” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Primary Colors”, tonight’s episode of Riverdale.

The clips shows Hal (Lochlyn Munro) interviewing Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) about her new mayoral campaign. Suddenly, Hermione is given a pretty unique endorsement, in the form of Bravo television personality Andy Cohen.

Cohen very simply enters the scene, to the surprise of Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) and begins expressing why he thinks Hermione is a good fit to be the mayor of Riverdale.

Fans have known about Cohen’s cameo on the show for a little while, and were curious exactly how he would factor into the proceedings. Whether or not he has a larger role in tonight’s episode beyond this scene is yet to be seen.

“He’s an old friend of the Lodges who has come to Riverdale to offer Hermione (Marisol Nichols) a helping hand,” those involved with the show said of Cohen’s appearance earlier this year.

You can check out the synopsis for “Primary Colors” below.

A HOUSE DIVIDED — In the aftermath of Hiram’s (Mark Consuelos) newly announced plans for Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) resorts to drastic measures to voice his opposition.

After making her own big announcement, Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) friend Andy Cohen (guest star Andy Cohen) comes to town to lend a hand. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) goes against her parent’s wishes to keep a low profile when she decides to run for student council president.

Elsewhere, Mary (guest star Molly Ringwald) arrives in Riverdale just as tensions between Fred (Luke Perry) and Archie (KJ Apa) reach a breaking point. Finally, following a series of mysterious events, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) begins to fear that someone is out to get her.

Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by James DeWille.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.