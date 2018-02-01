‘Riverdale’: The Coopers Make Their Next Move in “The Tell-Tale Heart” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “The Tell-Tale Heart”, next week’s episode of Riverdale.

The promo focuses heavily on this week’s shocking cliffhanger, which saw the body of a mysterious man being found murdered inside the Cooper house. Judging by the promo, a few of our big questions surrounding that reveal appear to be answered, namely in where Chic Cooper (Hart Denton) is soon after the incident, and how the Coopers will attempt to hide the body.

As the promo hints, Hal Cooper (Lochlyn Munro) isn’t too happy with the latest ideal, especially after Chic’s presence basically convinced Hal to move out of the house. And in one shot of the promo, Hal can be seen inside of the Blossom family’s house, playing off of the brief meet-cute he had with Penelope (Nathalie Boltt) a few episodes ago, and possibly leading to an interesting tidbit in Riverdale‘s upcoming musical episode.

It sounds like the Cooper family will continue to endure quite a lot in next week’s episode — something that Denton hinted at earlier this month.

“You saw, in season one, the heated argument that Hal and Alice had.” Denton told ComicBook.com. “There’s a lot going on here that people will find out about things eventually and it will kind of all tie in to the intensity of different conversations and the reasons for that, But, just on the surface, Hal’s the only guy in this household. You bring in someone else into this and it can ruffle some feathers just a bit. There’s a bit of a learning curve with things and it’s going to be interesting seeing how Hal takes to me.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.