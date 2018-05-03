‘Riverdale’ Gets Into All-Out War in “Judgment Night” Preview

The CW has released a new promo for “Judgment Night”, the penultimate episode of Riverdale‘s second season.

The promo seems to hint at quite a lot of trouble for the show’s ensemble…like, a lot. From Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) dealing with the Black Hood’s arrival at the end of this week’s episode, to Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) dealing with what looks to be a home invasion, it looks like quite a few characters could be put in danger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the Black Hood still not brought to justice – and the number of episodes left in this season dwindling – it sounds like it’s only a matter of time before viewers uncover the truth.

“When we started, we had three likely suspects, so for the first half of the season, we were always dropping red herrings, so we could pick [one of the three],” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said during the Riverdale panel at PaleyFest. “As we moved into the second half, and we get back to the Black Hood for the last few episodes, we always knew it wasn’t Svenson, but for the last 10 episodes or so, we’ve had a pretty clear idea and have been writing toward that.”

And beyond that, it looks like Riverdale‘s “civil war” – between the Dark Circle, the Serpents, and the newly out of jail Ghoulies – could end up getting even more complicated.

You can view the official synopsis for “Judgment Night” below.

RIOT NIGHT — When an incident at the Sheriff’s station triggers an all-out war between the North and the Southside, Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) find themselves in the fight of their lives.

Meanwhile Veronica (Camila Mendes) makes a devastating discovery about Hiram (Mark Consuelos), just as someone from his past arrives in Riverdale looking for revenge.

Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) comes face to face with the Black Hood. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Cherie Nowlan directed the episode written by Shepard Boucher.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.