‘Riverdale’ EP Gives Update on Arrival of Jughead’s Mom and Sister

It sounds like upcoming episodes of Riverdale could end up being quite a family affair.

In a recent interview with TVLine, an EP of the hit The CW series confirmed that the mom and sister of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) will be entering the show. While the EP didn’t hint at the circumstances, they simply promised “They’re coming.”

Jughead’s family has become somewhat of an enigma over Riverdale‘s tenure, mainly being alluded to through dialogue and an old family photo. While information about Jughead’s mom is somewhat of a mystery, fans know that she moved to Toledo with Jellybean, Jughead’s ten-year-old little sister.

Since then, audiences have been wondering when Jellybean – or “J.B.”, as Jughead has mentioned that she likes to be called – would arrive on the show, something that Sprouse himself has been unsure about.

“We don’t know anything about Jellybean just yet,” Sprouse said during an interview late last year. “This is one of those dilemmas that I think we face because we have such a massive ensemble of characters. And often times I think some characters deserve more justice narratively than what we’re able to provide in the first nine episodes. So the introduction of additional characters is kind of a dilemma that we have because it means possibly less screen time for characters who already haven’t got enough.”

But even then, the potential arrival of Jellybean and her mother could be interesting, especially depending on who they end up casting in the roles. Skeet Ulrich, who plays the family’s patriarch, FP Jones, already has a particular casting in mind.

“I mean, God, I think [former Scream co-star] Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich explained during an interview last year. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility. But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

There’s also a pretty good chance that these arrivals could severely complicate things, considering just how much the Jones men have going on. Between the budding connection between FP and Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick), the ongoing issues with the Southside Serpents, and Jughead’s ongoing relationship with FP, there’s a lot that could be affected in the process.

“I think, in many ways, the kids in the town are all reflections of their parents and are kind of these ghost-like images of their parents,” Sprouse told reporters during a set visit last year. “Even when we start to learn the parents’ story in Season 1, we see that someone like FP made some mistakes that Jughead is either stumbling into blindly or trying to acknowledge, and I think Jughead has a tremendous yearning for the approval of his father, who was probably not there too much when he was a kid. He’s a kid whose mom is not around. He’s a kid who takes his childhood friendships super, super seriously and is all about the kind of purity and moral rightness of whatever person is making the bad decisions that they’re making, and I think he sees the potential for greatness in his father and he sees the potential for greatness in himself and he’s slowly but surely realizing that there are a lot of different shades to good and bad and that his father is definitely sitting right around the middle of that.”

Riverdale returns Wednesday, April 18th, at 8/7c on The CW.