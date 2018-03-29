‘Riverdale’: SPOILER Returns in “The Noose Tightens”

Tonight’s Riverdale saw plenty of new twists and turns — including the return of an unexpected character.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Riverdale, “The Noose Tightens” below!

The episode saw the Lodges’ plan for the town take an unexpected turn, as some mob buddies of Hiram (Mark Consuelos) came to town in an attempt to strike a deal. As they explained, they wanted some sort of a cut out of the prison’s profits, and would get it by some pretty intimidating means.

Hiram met with the mobsters during a dinner, flanked by Archie (KJ Apa), Andre (Stephan Miers) — and Adams (John Behlmann), the man who had impersonated an FBI agent as a way to prove Archie’s loyalty to the Lodges.

Adams was essentially silent during the mobster dinner, but had a surprising role later on. As Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes) returned to the Pembrooke, they saw one of those means in action. A man dressed in the Black Hood’s ensemble was standing over Andre (Stephan Miers), violently beating him. Archie chased the Black Hood outside and unmasked him, quickly learning that it was Adams.

For everyone expecting this to be a definite answer about the “Real Black Hood”, sorry, but that apparently won’t be for a little while. But still, Adams’ return — and the circumstances surrounding it — feel worth noting in some way.

For one thing, it adds another chapter to the whole Adams storyline, something that many had essentially thought would’ve been put to rest with the whole Hermione reveal. And not only is Adams back, but the fact that he’s seemingly working for the other mobsters – as a way to intimidate the Lodges into going with their plan – could open a whole other can of worms in the process.

As we had speculated around the initial reveal, there was a chance that Hiram had actually killed Adams off, now that his use to the family was essentially over. This would’ve created a scary situation for Archie, depending on the circumstances of the large payment that Adams had given him, which it seemed like Hiram knew nothing about.

But considering the fact that Adams has essentially now gone over to the other mobsters in the span of, at most, a few weeks, that sort of problem could have turned into something worse.

Not only is the sum of money that Archie received now a liability, but so are the circumstances surrounding Papa Poutine’s death, and whatever other secret information that Archie told Adams during the FBI stint. It certainly wouldn’t be out of the question for the other mobsters — or someone else with access to Adams — to use that information against Archie at a later date.

For now, Riverdale fans will just have to stay tuned to find out if Adams returns again, and what exact role he has in Archie and the Lodges’ dealings.

Riverdale airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes return April 18th.