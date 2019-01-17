‘Riverdale’ Annouces ‘Heathers’-Themed Musical Episode

Get your scrunchies ready, because Riverdale is set to bring Heathers: the Musical to life later this season.

The CW has officially announced that season three’s sixteenth episode, titled “Big Fun”, will see the shows’ cast of characters putting on their spring production of Heathers: The Musical. This comes after the series previously put on Carrie: The Musical in last year’s “A Night to Remember”.

As the name would suggest, Heathers is a musical adaptation of the Winona Ryder and Christian Slater-led film of the same name. In the classic 1989 film, Westerberg High is ruled by a shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather, and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. But misfit Veronica Sawyer rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and sexy stranger J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place – six feet under.

The cult film was adapted into a musical beginning in 2014, and has earned a slew of critical acclaim in the years since. Riverdale‘s version of the musical is set to feature nine musical numbers.

“Last year, we had a blast doing Carrie. This year, we wanted to honor another iconic teen movie. Heathers: The Musical is BIG FUN, with great roles for the Riverdale kids,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement. “And everyone is singing…”

A cast list for the show has been released, which reveals which roles each of Riverdale‘s characters will be playing (as well as a pretty big spoiler regarding this week’s episode).

Additionally, a photo of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) from the upcoming Season 3 episode “American Dreams” has been released. In the photo, Cheryl can be seen channeling the Heathers in a game of croquet, while apparently letting Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) know what this year’s musical will be.

Are you excited to see Riverdale put on Heathers: The Musical? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Big Fun” will air on Wednesday, March 20th.