‘Riverdale’ Is Not Airing a New Episode Tonight

If you’re looking for your regular dose of Archie-inspired teenage angst, this week might not be in your favor. Riverdale is currently in the last week of another miniature hiatus, meaning that a new episode will not be debuting on The CW tonight, Wednesday, April 10th. In its place, the network will be re-airing the series premiere of In the Dark, as well as the final season premiere of Jane the Virgin.

But don’t worry, because it won’t be too much longer until the third season picks back up. New episodes will be returning next Wednesday, April 17th, at Riverdale‘s usual airtime. And it sounds like the newest installment, “Chapter Fifty-Three: Jawbreaker”, is expected to turn up the drama once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The early details for the episode hint at the return of Fizzle Rocks, the latest recreational drug that has made its way into the show’s universe. Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) will also be getting back into the boxing ring, and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) will be continuing to investigate The Farm, so it sounds like the episode could be a cornucopia of Season 3’s biggest plotlines.

With only a handful of episodes left in Season 3, fans will surely be turning their attention to The Farm, especially now that Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray) has made his presence known. Now that even more of the show’s characters – most recently, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) – have bought into The Farm, it’s safe to assume that things will get even creepier.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Jawbreaker” below!

“REMATCH — When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) set out to find who’s responsible. After asking Veronica (Camila Mendes) to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie (KJ Apa) quickly learns he may be in over his head.

Elsewhere, Betty (Lili Reinhart) makes one last attempt to rescue Alice (Madchen Amick) from The Farm’s grip, and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) behavior. Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Brian E. Patterson & Arabella Anderson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. As mentioned above, “Jawbreaker” will air on April 17th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam!, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!