‘Riverdale’: Ashleigh Murray on If Josie and the Pussycats Will Reunite in Season 3

Fans are already anticipating plenty of twists and turns in Riverdale's third season, and it sounds like one long-awaited reunion could end up being a part of that.

Ashleigh Murray, who plays Josie McCoy on the hit The CW series, recently addressed the possibility of her character making amends with Valerie Brown (Hayley Law) and Melody Valentine (Asha Bromfield). As she put it, she can certainly see Josie and the Pussycats reuniting in some way, although she isn't sure how.

"I don't know." Murray revealed at POPSUGAR's Play/Ground event. "I don't have an answer for that. I imagine that they're gonna come back, but I'm not sure how and in what way. I don't know."

As Riverdale fans will remember, Josie and the Pussycats broke things off midway through season two, after Valerie and Melody discovered that Josie was interested in being a solo act. The other two Pussycats then ended up performing with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) at the Pickens Day celebration, further driving a wedge between the former trio.

Going into Season 3, it sounds like Murray would like to see Josie process what she's endured over the past year, whether or not the Pussycats ended up being a part of that.

"I would love to see Josie really battle with the undoing of her household." Murray explained. "You know, she's not three years old, so she's going to remember the fact that her parents are getting divorced. And the weight of a divorce, especially if the home is relatively happy or you have really close relationships with your parents, often times undoes you. And since she's going through puberty, and seeing how the divorce is happening, and her dad's not around, I think that we could really lean into that and see what that turns her into. Because she's always supposed to be a good girl who listens to her mom and she never makes waves. And I feel like this could create a wedge that would be really enjoyable to watch."

"I also would love to see her really find what her sound is, you know?" Murray continued. "And it could be great to see that happen through this pain. Unfortunately, some really great things come from dark, hurt places, and often times, it ends up healing you in the process. So I would love to see something like that go on with Josie."

The third season of Riverdale will debut on October 10th at 8/7c on The CW.