‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals Lots of Shocking Surprises

Riverdale is set to enter a “brave new world” in its upcoming third season — and we just got an idea of what that will look like.

The CW recently released a new teaser trailer for Season 3 of Riverdale, which mixes some of what was seen in the show’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer with a lot of new footage. You can check it out above.

While Riverdale‘s third season has still remained a bit of a mystery thus far, this teaser does begin to provide some answers on a few major levels. For one thing, we get a look at how the life of Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) will look in prison, after he was framed by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) for a murder he didn’t commit. After spending some time with Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Archie is seen being transported to prison (in a very comics-accurate outfit, complete with a bowtie), where he is beaten up by guards and appears to get a Southside Serpents tattoo.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison.” Apa revealed in a recent interview. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

Outside of Archie’s storyline, there’s quite a lot of new content to glean from the teaser. Alice Cooper (Madchen Amick) and F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) can briefly be seen in bed together, following through with the hints of their relationship that have been teased since the middle of last season.

“He’s just a lovely, distinguished, wonderful actor, who seems to be getting better looking with age,” Amick said in an interview late last year. “He’s very handsome and I just love having scenes with really talented actors. We also haven’t seen too much of Alice and F.P.’s characters together and I just love getting in and getting to play with other great actors so I’m really looking forward to a lot of really good stuff between us in the future.”

Beyond “Falice”, the teaser showcases a few new moments for some of the show’s fan-favorite couples, with Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan), and Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) and Moose Mason (Cody Kearsley) all getting some adorable moments together.

But as the teaser also shows, there still will be quite a lot of darkness within Riverdale, both in the form of Hiram and in the rising threat of “The Farm”. The New Age group – which the cast and crew have already begun to refer to as a cult – appears to be taking its largest toll on Betty and Jughead, with some weirdly supernatural results.

“Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems.” Reinhart explained during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “And so Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

What do you think of the latest look at Riverdale Season 3? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.