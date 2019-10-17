Riverdale Confronts The Farm in “Dog Day Afternoon” Preview

On Wednesday, The CW released a preview for “Chapter Sixty: Dog Day Afternoon”, the third episode of the show’s fourth season. The episode is expected to feature a long-awaited confrontation between Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and The Farm, the cult-like group that has influenced her family almost since the show’s inception.

“That story’s not over.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly of how The Farm would factor into Season 4. “Edgar’s not in jail, and Alice is MIA. We are going to resolve that story. It’s not going to be the season-long story, though. We’re going to resolve it pretty quickly, and I think what we’re really excited to play is the idea that Alice has her lost son back and that Betty has her half-brother, Jughead has his half-brother. So it’s not like Alice is going to be missing for most of the season or that the Farm is going to continue for most of the season. That is an outstanding thing, though.”

Of course, there’s still the ever-evolving mystery of the season’s flash-forwards, with Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) fate beyond Spring Break seemingly more and more ominous.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said shortly after the Season 3 finale. “It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead.”

“We loved the core four together in the finale.” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Dog Day Afternoon” below!

“BETTY AND CHARLES CONFRONT EDGAR EVERNEVER — Things take a dangerous turn when Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) track down Edgar (guest star Chad Michael Murray) and his Farmies. Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) hold a car wash fundraiser at Pop’s to raise money for the community center.

Elsewhere, Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) first day at Stonewall Prep doesn’t go as planned. Lastly, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) learns a dark family secret from Nana Rose.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Greg Smith directed the episode written by Ace Hasan & Greg Murray.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Dog Day Afternoon” will air on October 23rd.