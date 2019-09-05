Riverdale: New Season 4 Photo Released

Riverdale fans are still waiting to see footage from the show’s newest season, but a new photo is here to tide fans over. TVLine recently released a preview of returning television shows for the fall season, which included a brand-new still from Season 4. The photo showcases a nighttime meeting between Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), and Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton).

There’s no telling exactly how this photo factors into Season 4, the show is expected to have more of a focus on the goings-on of Riverdale High. Of course, that appears to be complicated by the show’s latest mystery, which some thought hinted at the death of Jughead.

“I can’t say anything specifically to that,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Jughead’s fate shortly after the Season 3 finale. “All I can say is, I guess things look very dire for Jughead in that scene, for sure.”

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

Riverdale‘s fourth season will begin Wednesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.