Riverdale: Season 5 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”, the nineteenth and final episode of Riverdale‘s fifth season. At this point, there’s really no telling exactly what the episode has in store, outside of an “incident” at Pop’s that will seemingly end in deadly consequences for somebody. Given all of the storylines that the series has weaved in and out of this season, ranging from mining accidents to families of serial killers to maple syrup-themed ministries, it will be interesting to see how it all comes to a head. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had teased something just as ominous when he announced that the show’s sixth season had begun filming.

“Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote at the time. “But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)” below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

“OUT WITH THE OLD – As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Greg Murray.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)” will air on October 6th.

Cheryl

Tabitha

The Gang

Cheryl

Tabitha and Toni

Alice and Frank

Betty

Fangs

Cheryl and the Gang

Toni