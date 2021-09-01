Riverdale Showrunner Teases Season 6 Production Start With Ominous Message

✖

The fifth season of Riverdale is currently in full swing, and it's definitely delivering unexpected plotlines on a week-to-week basis. Luckily, with the series' sixth season expected to debut in November on The CW, we won't have to wait long between seasons — and apparently, they're one step closer to being a reality. On Tuesday, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to social media to reveal that Season 6 of the Archie Comics-inspired series has now begun filming. The post, which you can check out below, also ominously teases that "Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this," accompanied by a string of emojis.

It's anyone's guess as to what Aguirre-Sacasa is hinting at for Season 6's plot, but the teaser image and the accompanying text definitely hint at something dramatic. Now that the series has jumped forward in time — and has endured a lengthy midseason break — anything is possible.

"It’s so funny because I don’t think we’ve ever had as much of a break, and certainly not a break halfway through the season," Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained to Decider of Season 5's midseason return. "The biggest thing is excitement for the fans to watch these episodes, they’re some of the best we’ve done, they’re some of our strangest episodes, and they’re going to provide a lot of answers to a lot of questions fans have had… I mean, they’re really, really special. So I’m mostly just excited to get them out, and re-engage with the fans. It’s been way too long."

"I will say that we’re definitely picking up on a lot of the emotional relationship stories in season six," Aguirre-Sacasa added. "So a lot of the friendships and relationships and redefinition of relationships that we get to at the end of season five, continue into season six."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. Season 6 of the series will begin on Tuesday, November 16th at 9/8c.