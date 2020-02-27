Riverdale Grows Suspicious in “To Die For” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Riverdale‘s fourth season. The preview hints at things getting even more complicated for Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), now that Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) body has officially been found. As we’ve seen in some of the show’s previous flash-forward, the rest of the “Core Four” appear to take the blame for Jughead’s demise, even though it seems like the kids at Stonewall Prep were actually responsible.

“I can’t say anything specifically to that,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of Jughead’s fate shortly after the Season 3 finale. “All I can say is, I guess things look very dire for Jughead in that scene, for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” Aguirre-Sacasa explained. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For” below!

“MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN — Alice (Mädchen Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as the investigation gets underway.

Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For” will air on March 4th.