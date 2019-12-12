Riverdale Gets “Varsity Blues” in New Preview

Riverdale‘s Season 4 just aired its midseason finale, and it’s safe to say that it went into the winter hiatus with a bang. The beloved The CW series just dropped quite a lot of plot twists and surprising moments — and it looks like things are only about to get weirder. On Wednesday, the network released a preview for “Varsity Blues”, the tenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The promo seems to hint at quite a lot of high school hijinks, including Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) employing her “undercover” disguise around Bret Weston Wallis (Sean Depnner), the rival of Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) at Stonewall Prep. There also appears to be shenanigans at a pep rally, Pop’s, and a lot more.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret.”

The show’s return in 2020 will also bring about a long-awaited crossover, as Katy Keene (Lucy Hale) appears in the world of the show just before her eponymous series debuts.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” Aguirre-Sacasa and fellow executive producer Michael Grassi, said in a statement. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Riverdale is expected to return sometime in January on The CW.