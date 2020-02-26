Riverdale: Betty Hatches a Master Plan in “How to Get Away With Murder” Clip

Welp, Riverdale fans. The latest episode finally caught up with the flash-forward sequences that the series has been teasing for nearly a year, which seemed to hint at some form of a dire fate for Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Now that we’re officially in the same timeframe as those ominous moments, fans will be eager to see where the story goes next — but they won’t have to wait long to find out. The CW has released a clip for “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder”, the fourteenth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The clip sees Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) making her next steps in what happened with Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), after she seemingly was sent into a fugue state and accidentally killed her boyfriend. First, she calls F.P. Jones (Skeet Ulrich) to raise suspicion about Jughead’s whereabouts – while clearly reading from a script. Then, Charles Smith (Wyatt Nash) gives her a bug to plant, seemingly so she can figure out what role the Stonewall Prep kids had in Jughead’s ordeal.

Of course, given the show’s proclivity for twists and turns – and the months-long theory that Jughead might be faking his own death – it will be interesting to see where things go next.

“They gave [the scene] to us right before we shot it, which is kind of normal,” Sprouse told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con last summer. “You don’t want people to know the ending until it’s the end of the filming schedule, because it reduces the potential for spoilers. But I think it’s interesting, and I think the idea of him burning his beanie is visually stimulating, and a good little hook. I’m excited. I think that they had had that plan for a little bit, and I’m hard-pressed to think that they would ever change the entire narrative of the storyline because someone’s cold.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder” below!

“THE AFTERMATH — When a night in the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are forced to confront what one of them may be capable of. Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott and Skeet Ulrich also star. James DeWille directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Seventy-One: How to Get Away With Murder” will air on February 26th.