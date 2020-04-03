Riverdale: “Wicked Little Town” Photos Preview the Latest Musical Episode

The CW has released a massive batch of photos for “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town”, the next episode of Riverdale. The installment will be the show’s third-annual musical episode, after previously putting on productions of Carrie: The Musical and Heathers: The Musical in Seasons 2 and 3. This time around, the beloved The CW series will be taking on Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the musical and later film that has been an integral part of queer culture since 1998. Given the show’s proclivity for twists, it actually won’t be around a standard musical but will involve the ensemble putting on a controversial variety show.

“Musical episodes have become a yearly tradition on Riverdale, but this year, we wanted to try something different,” series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously said in a statement. “When we heard that Stephen Trask was a fan of Riverdale, we thought—is there a way we can do ‘Hedwig’ and still have it tie into the stories we’re telling? Doing a deep dive, we figured out a cool way to use classic songs like ‘Wicked Little Town’ and ‘Midnight Radio’ that made total sense and are just amazing and iconic. And bonus, ‘Hedwig’ is literally Cole’s favorite musical!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” below, and scroll through to check out the photos!

“After the previous debacles of “Carrie” and “Heathers,” Kevin Keller has decided to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a Variety Show! But when Mr. Honey forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and our gang rallies against their principal—by each performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the Variety Show into a full-fledged musical that, as always, reflects our characters’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden “showmance” begins to blossom…”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town” will air on April 15th.

Archie

The Gang

Varchie

The Archies

Singing

Lovebirds

Proud Parents

Audience

Kevin

Amazing

Hedwigs

Revolution

Kevin and the Girls

Song in Your Heart

Sing Along

Choni

Mr. Honey Isn’t Prepared

A+ Costume