Riverdale “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” Photos Have Major DC Comics Easter Eggs

Riverdale has officially become a part of our pop culture lexicon, and it’s safe to assume that fans of all ages will be dressing up as the characters this upcoming Halloween. Thanks to a new series of photos, we can finally see what some of the show’s beloved Archie Comics characters are wearing for the holiday. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween”, the fourth episode of the show’s fourth season. As the title suggests, the episode will be the show’s first-ever Halloween installment, something the show has been hoping to do since its inception.

“It’s episode four.” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said of the episode during San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “We’ve never been able to do a Halloween episode because of scheduling and it’s just never worked out. We’ve got a really fun, spooky episode for everyone.”

The photos showcase what some of the episode’s various costumes will involve, most notably that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) will be suiting up as Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) will be dressing as Pureheart the Powerful, his comic book alter-ego from various iterations of Archie Comics. (Don’t try to overthink it — it’s Riverdale.)

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween” below!

“HALLOWEEN IN RIVERDALE — When ominous videotapes begin appearing on doorsteps across Riverdale, widespread fear quickly returns to the town. At Stonewall Prep, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns about a series of mysterious disappearances that have occurred to former students at the school. Meanwhile, Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to create a safe space for the town’s kids gets derailed when some unwanted visitors crash their Halloween party. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) comes face to face with trouble, while Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) past comes back to haunt her.

Lastly, a haunting a Thistlehouse rocks Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) to their core. Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Erin Feeley directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg.”

