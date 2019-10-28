Riverdale Goes to Court in “Witness for the Prosecution” Photos

Riverdale is juggling a pretty wide array of plotlines in its fourth season, from the ominous nature of Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) post-Spring-Break fate, to the fact that Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is keeping her brother’s rotting corpse in her basement. On top of all of that, the show is set to deal with the coming trials of both Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione Lodge (Marisol Nichols) — and we have a look at what that will entail. The CW recently released a batch of photos for “Chapter Sixty-Two: Witness for the Prosecution”, the fifth episode of the show’s fourth season.

Based on the photos, it looks like Veronica (Camila Mendes) will in fact be playing a role in both of her parents’ trials, even though she previously refused to earlier this season. Given the fact that Veronica also recently changed her last name to “Luna” – a nod to Hiram’s original surname – in an attempt to distance herself from her family, things are sure to get even more complicated.

The photos also show the arrival of Vida star Mishel Prada, who was cast in the series earlier this year as a private investigator. Prada’s character is credited in the photos as “Hermosa Lodge”, which could indicate that Veronica has a stronger tie to her than fans might have initially thought.

You can check out the synopsis for “Witness for the Prosecution” below, and scroll through to check out the photos from the episode

“THE TRIALS OF HIRAM AND HERMOINE — Caught between Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine’s (Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family. Archie (KJ Apa) finds himself the unexpected target of the town’s local businesses. Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Kevin (Casey Cott) join the Junior FBI Training Program, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns some surprising information about his family history.

Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Devon Turner.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Witness for the Prosecution” will air on November 6th.

