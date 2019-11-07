Riverdale: Things Get Intense in “Hereditary” Preview

We’re over a month into Riverdale‘s fourth season, and the topic of families and legacy has played a surprisingly significant role in the episodes thus far. Just within this week’s installment alone, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) all learned shocking and wildly-different new details about their respective family trees. With that in mind, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the series’ next episode will be titled “Hereditary”. The CW has released a brand-new preview for “Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary”, the sixth episode of the show’s fourth season.

Outside of all of that family drama, there’s also the lingering mystery surrounding Jughead’s post-Spring-Break fate, which has gotten worse and worse as the weeks have gone on. In the Halloween episode, FP Jones (Skeet Ulrich) and Betty identified Jughead’s corpse in the morgue — and this week’s cliffhanger might have found the first potential suspects.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary” below!

“UNEXPECTED VISITORS — As Archie (KJ Apa) struggles to keep the neighborhood kids away from Dodger’s (guest star Juan Riedinger) influence, he turns to an unexpected ally for help. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) uncovers a mystery surrounding the author of the Baxter Brothers books, while Betty (Lili Reinhart) confronts Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) about his past. Finally, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a major shake-up at home, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get some unexpected visitors at Thistlehouse. Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by James DeWille.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Sixty-Three: Hereditary” will air on November 13th.