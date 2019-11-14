Riverdale Celebrates Thanksgiving in “The Ice Storm” Preview

In between murder mysteries, haunted dolls, and the serial killer gene, Riverdale has gotten surprisingly festive thus far in its fourth season. Audiences were already treated to a Halloween-themed episode earlier this season — and it looks like Thanksgiving will be next. On Wednesday, The CW released a preview for “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm”, the seventh episode of the show’s fourth season.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said shortly after the Season 3 finale. “It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world. We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead.”

“We loved the core four together in the finale.” Aguirre-Sacasa continued. “We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Ice Storm” below.

“THANKSGIVING IN RIVERDALE — Archie’s (KJ Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center quickly gets derailed when some unexpected guests arrive. Stranded at Stonewall Prep by an ice storm, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) search for clues about a recent death on campus.

Elsewhere, while FP (Skeet Ulrich), Alice (Madchen Amick), Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) wait out the storm together at Pop’s, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) get resourceful as they host a dinner for Cheryl’s family.

Camila Mendes, Casey Cott and Charles Melton also star. Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Arabella Anderson.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Chapter Sixty-Four: The Ice Storm” will air on November 20th.