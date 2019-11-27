There’s No New Episode of Riverdale Tonight

The holiday season is officially in full swing this week, as family and friends all across the United States gather together for Thanksgiving. Unfortunately for some, the holiday also signifies a change in the primetime television schedule, and it looks like that’s especially the case for The CW‘s Riverdale. The Archie Comics-inspired series will not be airing a new episode this Wednesday, November 27th, due to the holiday. Instead, the network will be airing the first night of its iHeartRadio Music Festival, a Las Vegas-set concert that is set to include Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, French Montana, Halsey, and Steve Aoki.

Riverdale‘s fourth season will officially resume on the following Wednesday, December 4th, with an episode titled “Chapter Sixty-Five: In Treatment”. The series will introduce a new adult character into the world of the Town With Pep — Mrs. Burble, a guidance counselor played by Firefly and Suits star Gina Torres. The preview for the episode hinted that Burble will have a unique impact on the show’s teenage ensemble, especially as they’re coping with family drama, personal loss, and sharing a house with a corpse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And of course, there’s still the lurking threat of what’s happening to Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), whose fate in the spring-break-set flash-forwards is growing more and more ominous.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Five: In Treatment” below!

“GINA TORRES GUEST STARS AS RIVERDALE HIGH’S GUIDANCE COUNSELOR — As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. As mentioned above, “In Treatment” will air on December 4th.