Gina Torres Comes to Riverdale in “In Treatment” Preview

Riverdale‘s fourth season has already seen its characters undergo some bizarre things, including secret societies, vigilantism, and sharing a house with a corpse. It can certainly be argued that plot twists have trumped reason quite a lot in the hit The CW series, but it looks like a new ally – or potential adversary – might be here to shake things up. On Wednesday, The CW released a preview for “Chapter Sixty-Five: In Treatment”, the eighth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The episode will see the arrival of Mrs. Burble, a guidance counselor who will be portrayed by Firefly and Suits star Gina Torres. While it’s unclear exactly what impact she’ll have on Riverdale High, her arrival is certainly intriguing.

“Next season is the kids’ senior year. It’s their last year in high school, and we really want to locate their stories in the high school world,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said earlier this summer. “We started talking about what the big mystery could be, and we said it would be great if we kind of kept it in the high school kind of world. The other thing that we wanted to do is, this year Archie and Veronica weren’t that involved in the Gargoyle King mystery — it was more Betty and Jughead. We loved the core four together in the finale. We wanted to do something that tied them all together for the core mystery and for a big secret, and it felt like having them all around that bonfire, minus Jughead, would be a way to tie them all together so that when we get to the central mystery of what happened that night and what led to the events of burning their clothes, it would be all of our foursome and not the kids split off again.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Chapter Sixty-Five: In Treatment” below!

“GINA TORRES GUEST STARS AS RIVERDALE HIGH’S GUIDANCE COUNSELOR — As residents across Riverdale begin receiving more mysterious videotapes on their doorsteps, the seniors of Riverdale High eagerly await their college decision letters. Concerned that the stress may be getting to them, Mrs. Burble (guest star Gina Torres), the school’s guidance counselor, meets with Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to discuss what’s plaguing them.

Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams.”

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “In Treatment” will air on December 4th.