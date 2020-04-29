Riverdale: Season 4 Finale Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for "Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey", the nineteenth episode of Riverdale's fourth season. As the title would suggest, the episode is sure to take a bizarre turn for Principal Honey (Kerr Smith), the principal who has been terrorizing the students of Riverdale High throughout this season. While details surrounding the episode suggest that it will be framed around a short story created by Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), it will be interesting to see just how much of it ends up being real -- and what ramifications it has on the show going forward.

The episode will serve as the show's Season 4 finale, after production on the series was shut down last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Riverdale was one of the first of The CW's shows to shut down production, after a crew member came into contact with somebody who tested positive for the coronavirus.

You can check out the synopsis for "Killing Mr. Honey" below!

"MADCHEN AMICK DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Ted Sullivan & James DeWille."