Netflix Releases Supercut of Riverdale's Hilarious Fake Names

The latest season of Riverdale officially arrived on Netflix this week, bringing its unique brand of Archie Comics-themed drama to a whole new audience. In recent years, the series has gained a unique reputation for its approach to teenage angst, which can often go into some incredibly-campy directions. One of the weirdest and most endearing tropes on the series has been its penchant for fake, sound-alike names for companies and products. If you've lost track of all of the bizarre proper nouns in the series, Netflix Canada's official account has created a supercut combining them all together.

now presenting: all the crazy fake names from Riverdale pic.twitter.com/KN0tdivrkD — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) May 14, 2020

Riverdale's aliases for brands have definitely gone into some creative directions over the years, ranging from the Dungeons & Dragons-esque game "Gryphons & Gargoyles", to Tiffany's knock-off "Spiffanys", to the endearingly-named "23 Hour Fitness". It will be interesting to see how many more pop up in the show's upcoming fifth season, which is poised to feature a major status quo change for the series. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Riverdale will be doing a time jump midway through Season 5, taking its characters to their post-college years.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently explained. “And of course, usually time jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end.”

“It felt like maybe what we’ll do is start with the last three episodes [intended for Season 4]," Aguirre-Sacasa added. “So what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the series will hopefully be resuming production this fall, with a goal of debuting in early 2021. As fans of the series know, production was shut down in March of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's funny, we had shot almost two-thirds of episode 20, which was going to be our prom episode. And we looked at that footage and tried to see if there was a way we could cobble together that episode," Aguirre-Sacasa explained. "We actually had shot the prom, where a lot of very dramatic things happen, but we still hadn't shot some big character moments between Archie and Veronica and Betty and Jughead. So we kind of just couldn't do that."

"However, when I saw the cut of 19, what's great about it is all of the kids are in one big story together united against Mr. Honey. And it does end on a pretty shocking, disturbing cliffhanger," Aguirre-Sacasa continued. "So, it sort of was like, "Oh wait a minute, this could be a great season finale" and then prom would be a great season premiere next year. So it worked out in kind of the best way possible given everything. Obviously we would have loved to have finished the full season, and the last three episodes are fantastic. But to me, this one is fun. It's a special conceit and it brings everyone together, which I think people love."

What do you think of this supercut of Riverdale's fake names? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 5 of Riverdale is currently slated to debut in January of 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.