Riverdale: "The Pincushion Man" Preview Released

Before Riverdale goes on its pre-planned midseason hiatus next month, the hit The CW series is sure to leave fans with quite a lot of lingering questions and plot threads. Now, we have our first look at exactly what note the series could leave viewers on prior to its months-long break, thanks to a new preview for next week's episode. The CW has released a preview for "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man", the tenth episode of the series' fifth season, and the series' mid-season finale.

As is the case with most mid-season finales, the preview teases quite a lot of disparate storylines, ranging from a budding relationship between Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) to the latest master plan from Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). And of course, there's what appears to be the best look yet at the Mothmen, the alien creatures who have been speculated about throughout the season thus far.

After the airing of "The Pincushion Man", Riverdale will be on hiatus for three full months, before returning with new episodes on July 7th. This pre-planned hiatus will allow for The CW's latest freshman series, the reboot of Kung Fu, to air its entire first season.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man" below!

"PARENT-TEACHER NIGHT — While preparing for the school’s Parent-Teacher night, Archie (KJ Apa) is caught off guard when his former Army General shows up in Riverdale with some unexpected news. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) pushes back after hearing that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Reggie (Charles Melton) have expressed interest in taking over the Blossom maple groves. Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) unconventional way to get through a case of writer’s block causes Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) to be concerned for his safety. Finally, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) receive some unexpected visitors. Camila Mendes and Casey Cott also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Chapter Eighty-Six: The Pincushion Man" airs on March 31st.