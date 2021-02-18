Riverdale Goes "Back to School" in New Season 5 Photos

Now that Riverdale is fully inside of its major time jump, fans have been relishing in all of the series' new decisions and shocking twists. After some major bombshells were dropped in this week's episode, it's anyone's guess as to where things go next -- and thanks to a new batch of photos, we know what that will entail. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School", the sixth episode of the show's fifth season.

You can check out the synopsis for "Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School" below, and keep scrolling to check out the photos from the episode!

"BULLDOG PRIDE — Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers. Veronica introduces her husband Chad (guest star Chris Mason) to the group after he shows up unexpectedly in Riverdale. After realizing they are out of funds, Archie and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) turn to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help restarting the football and cheer teams. Finally, Betty, Kevin (Casey Cott) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) follow a lead after learning that Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) may be in trouble. Mark Consuelos, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson."

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Back to School" will air on February 24th.